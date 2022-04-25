Randy Orton: The Pro Wrestling World Celebrates The Viper's 20 Years With WWE
WWE has celebrated Randy Orton's 20 years as a WWE Superstar over the past week, set to culminate on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Over the past few days stars across multiple generations have celebrated "The Viper" on social media, recalling some of their favorite memories of him both in and out of the ring. Orton first arrived in WWE in 2002 and found his footing in the Evolution faction before breaking out as "The Legend Killer" and later a rival to the likes of Triple H and John Cena. With 14 world championship reigns to his name and no signs of slowing down anytime soon, Orton's future in the WWE Hall of Fame continues to be undeniable.
What's your favorite Orton moment? Tell us yours down in the comments and check out some of the tributes in the list below! Orton will team with Riddle to take on The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8 with both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line.
Prepare for a Celebration Tonight
prevnext
Feels weird to “celebrate” myself, but throughout the week I’ve read your messages and posts and am truly humbled.
A wild 20-year ride with much, much more to come. #WWERaw #OrtonWeek https://t.co/kVo7foDKjb— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 25, 2022
From His Mentor, The Game
prevnext
I know it took some patience with me in the beginning 😬 but thank you for not giving up on me. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor. Everyone that crosses paths with you in this business is better for it, whether it’s inside the ring or out. Thank YOU https://t.co/uC1Rwul2Yk— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 23, 2022
Love From His Tag Partner
prevnext
Tonight we celebrate 20 years of the greatest superstar who has ever graced the squared circle and my best bro Randy Orton. Love you and can’t wait to see you tonight 🤙 #rkbro #wwe #stallion pic.twitter.com/zr2sRQZ0dA— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) April 25, 2022
Mick's Favorite Match
prevnext
18 YEARS AGO TODAY!#BACKLASH vs @RandyOrton
My favorite match. pic.twitter.com/N6DpkG9PnF— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 18, 2022
JBL Always Knew
prevnext
If you build a sports entertainer from the ground up….you get Randy Orton. Congrats to one of the all time greats! So proud of you and your incredible career-and you are better than ever! pic.twitter.com/D0exrkcGn6— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 21, 2022
Thanks From The Miz
prevnext
.@randyorton was instrumental in teaching me how to become a main eventer. You learn by watching matches back, but it’s a whole different education when you’re actually in the ring with one of the absolute best and learning from them… #OrtonWeek pic.twitter.com/HrT6KifmVw— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 25, 2022
From One of His Recent Rivals
prevnext
One of the greatest of all time. You've helped me inside and outside the ring and you made me step up my game. We’ve done some horrible things to each other, we've took world titles from each other, but this may be my fav moment 😂 Happy 20, @RandyOrton!#OrtonWeek #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LglsF5NlNj— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 25, 2022
The Many Faces of The Legend Killer
prev