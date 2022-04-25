Randy Orton: The Pro Wrestling World Celebrates The Viper's 20 Years With WWE

WWE has celebrated Randy Orton's 20 years as a WWE Superstar over the past week, set to culminate on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Over the past few days stars across multiple generations have celebrated "The Viper" on social media, recalling some of their favorite memories of him both in and out of the ring. Orton first arrived in WWE in 2002 and found his footing in the Evolution faction before breaking out as "The Legend Killer" and later a rival to the likes of Triple H and John Cena. With 14 world championship reigns to his name and no signs of slowing down anytime soon, Orton's future in the WWE Hall of Fame continues to be undeniable.

What's your favorite Orton moment? Tell us yours down in the comments and check out some of the tributes in the list below! Orton will team with Riddle to take on The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8 with both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line.