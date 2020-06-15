Randy Orton Busted Open During WWE Backlash Match With Edge

It is rare these days for WWE to allow blood in their matches. Sometimes it happens on accident, in which case the company can't do anything about it. Other times, the wrestlers go to the key decision makers and ask for permission to "get color," either hard way (a sharp blow to the brow) or by razor blade. In order to make their match feel more special on Sunday night at WWE Backlash, Randy Orton and Edge got the go-ahead to bring some color into their match.

Early in the contest, Orton began to bleed profusely from his forehead. It happened during a spot where Edge hit Orton on the outside. The announcers immediately spoke about how the forehead is the hardest part of the human body, and when it gets hit hard, something bad is going to happen.

Check out a screenshot below

The Orton vs. Edge match was billed as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," and WWE indeed tried to make it feel special. They even had the voice of deceased ring announcer Howard Finkel introduce the competitors at the beginning, and referee Charles Robinson wore an old school WWE referee's outfit complete with dress shirt and bowtie.

The announcers told fans before the match that it was going to be presented with enhanced audio and different camera angles. That enhanced audio included some fake crowd noise being played throughout the match in a way that WWE hasn't done since they began running shows at the WWE Performance Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What did you think of Randy Orton vs. Edge at WWE Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.