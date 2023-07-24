Watch: Rapper JELEEL! Channels Inner WWE Superstar, Hits Cross Body and Elbow Drop During Concert

The rock-n-wrestling connection that helped launch WWE into the mainstream is alive and well today but in the form of a different genre. Wrestling's influence on the current hip hop scene is apparent, as a number of rappers regularly reference the scripted sport in songs. Migos name-drop Scotty2Hotty in multiple tracks. Trippie Redd has a song titled "Matt Hardy 999." Travis Scott even uses Mick Foley's alias of Cactus Jack as his own nickname. Some rappers have even gotten directly involved in the professional wrestling world, as evident by Bad Bunny's WWE matches and Action Bronson's lone AEW bout last fall.

If a recent concert is any evidence, another name from the hip hop game could make his way into a squared circle sooner than later. Rapper JELEEL! shared a video of him hitting a cross body and an elbow drop on stage.

"BRO TRIED TO COME ON STAGE 💀," JELEEL! wrote in the caption.

Will JELEEL! Wrestle For WWE?

If he has any input, it's a matter of when, not if.

"I see myself in WWE, I see myself in everywhere man. Jeleel is worldwide," JELEEL! said in a past interview. "My favorite wrestler is Jeff Hardy, Hardy Boyz!"

JELEEL! is a long-time wrestling fan and maintains his fandom to this day. This past fall, JELEEL! attended an episode of WWE SmackDown and posed with then-WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley as he was heading back to the locker room.

Weeks prior, JELEEL! released "STONE COLD!", a single named after WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Stone cold, rip 'em up, might flip 'em off

Name another radder than me, no sir

Oh, I just pulled up in the hummer

Watch out when I hit that stunner. -"STONE COLD!", JELEEL!

WWE SummerSlam goes down on Saturday, August 5th.