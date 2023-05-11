Will Bad Bunny Wrestle at WWE SummerSlam?

Bad Bunny raised his already high bar this past weekend at WWE Backlash. The multi-platinum recording artist made his WWE debut at WWE Royal Rumble in 2021 and would begin to appear on episodes of Monday Night Raw leading up to WWE WrestleMania 37. There, he would team with Damian Priest to defeat John Morrison and The Miz in a tag bout that saw Bad Bunny hit multiple high-octane moves with ease, including a Canadian Destroyer. Aside from a brief appearance in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match, Bad Bunny's next contest came at WWE Backlash where he defeated his former friend Priest in a highly-acclaimed San Juan Street Fight.

Bad Bunny's performance impressed both fans and WWE officials alike. While there's no telling on when he will be back in a squared circle, WWE does not want to wait as long as last time.

"I hear they're talking about SummerSlam for him," WWE legend Savio Vega told Wrestle Binge. "I don't know. They know what they're going to do, but Bad Bunny hit the ball out of the ballpark."

Vega made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash, gifting Bad Bunny a Puerto Rican kendo stick ahead of the San Juan Street Fight. The former IWA World Champion then appeared in front of the live crowd during the match itself, joining Carlito and the Latino World Order in an effort to even the odds for Bad Bunny, as Priest's Judgement Day stablemates had hit the ring.

"He's a natural. They take him step by step, all the way to the end, but he has the mentality," Vega continued. "He has the power and hunger. He loves it and wants to make it good. On the other side you have Damian Priest taking care of him, carrying him big time. You maybe have to adjust here and there, of course, but one of the best things he has is respect for the ring and respect for the boys and the business. He kayfabes it big time. He has it."

There is no word on who WWE would pair Bad Bunny with at WWE SummerSlam, but it is possible that he could do something with the Latino World Order now that he is technically a member of that faction.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Bad Bunny's WWE future.