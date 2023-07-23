Update on WWE Signing a Former AEW Star Soon

Former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. quietly left the company recently when his contract expired. Reports of Pillman Jr. being spotted at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando popped up soon after and Bodyslam's Cassidy Haynes dropped a new report over the weekend indicating he'll be signing with WWE in the near future. Haynes wrote, "In an update to the situation surrounding Brian Pillman Jr. and his WWE status, sources have told me that a deal is in place, or is in the process of being finalized before it can officially be signed. Sources have also indicated that Pillman Jr. will be moving to Orlando, Florida by the end of August where he will report to NXT and begin training at the WWE Performance Center full-time."

As the son of deceased wrestling legend Brian Pillman, Pillman Jr. announced back in 2017 that he'd be entering the world of professional wrestling and training under Lance Storm. He'd work for Major League Wrestling (MLW) from 2018-21, but would start competing in AEW matches a year prior to his contract expiring. He signed a full-time deal with AEW in July 2021 and wrestled primarily as one-half of The Varsity Blonds alongside Griff Garrison with Julia Hart as their valet. Hart would eventually be corrupted by Malakai Black and join the House of Black while the Blonds failed to ever win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Pillman had a handful of matches for singles titles throughout his tenure, but his highest-profile match was a loss to MJF at the AEW Grand Slam event in September 2021.

How do you think Pillman Jr. will do in WWE? Will the company actively acknowledge his family's history with the company? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

