WWE's Seth Rollins Teases Wrestling a Full Match in Big Red Boots

Since assuming his "Visionary" persona, Seth Rollins has dazzled fans with his wrestling wardrobe. Rollins regularly rocks flashy suits and over-the-top sunglasses for his speaking segments and integrates colorful patterns and unorthodox jackets into his ring gear. Rollins went viral earlier this year when he brought the popular "big red boots" by fashion brand MSCHF to Monday Night Raw, donning the Astro Boy-inspired footwear during a MizTV segment. After tensions boiled over, Rollins hit his signature stomp on The Miz, driving the Awesome One's skull into the mat with his big red boots.

"This was special," Rollins reflected on his big red boots segment during a sneaker shopping session with Complex. "I remember the first time I saw them. I had not seen them, but I knew that they were kind of getting hot. I'm sitting in my hotel and [personal stylist] (King) Troi brings in this suitcase, opens it up and pops out these Super Mario-looking things. I couldn't believe what was happening. I couldn't believe that he wanted me to wear these things. Big red boots man. MSCHF. They're fantastic. They made for a hell of a viral moment in Brooklyn."

Rollins added that the big red boots were originally just for show as he did not anticipate being able to get physical with them on.

"I was actually shocked at how functional they were. I had intended to do no physicality initially because they're so obnoxious and big and clunky, so I thought," Rollins continued. "I put them on and they're really just like a boot lining inside of that big old thing. Your foot's not flopping around in that big space. It's lined up. Because it's got the extra support on the sides, you almost get more stability. Don't judge a book by its cover, or a shoe by its sole."

The surprise functionality has led to Rollins flirting with the idea of bringing the big red boots back for a full match down the line.

"I might be able to wrestle an entire match in that shoe," Rollins said. "Don't hold me to it, but it's possible."

Rollins defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor on Saturday, August 5th at WWE SummerSlam.

