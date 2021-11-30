Recently Released WWE Star Cast in New Movie

Fans are waiting to see what happens next with a multitude of wrestlers released by WWE earlier this year and all throughout 2021, and one of them is headed to Hollywood. That would be the former Karrion Kross, as Fightful Select is reporting that the former NXT Champion has been cast in a new project. According to those they have spoken to about the matter, they have confirmed that Kross has been cast in a lead role in an action film that is set to begin filming next year. No details are known about the title of the project or who is directing, but we’ll keep you posted if we learn more.

Another recently released star is also working on a movie project, as Windham (formerly Bray Wyatt) is about to star in an adaptation of Red Room. Windham is teaming up with Callosum Studios owner Jason Baker on the project, which Baker describes as “Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu.”

As for Kross, we’ll have to wait and see what the project is, but we can easily see him in an action film-style role.

We’ll also have to wait a bit to see where Kross goes next thanks to the standard non-competes in WWE contracts. Kross’ fiance Scarlett was also released, so they might end up in the same place wherever they choose to go next. The duo tore it up in NXT, and had one of the most epic entrances in WWE. They seemed like a lock to move to Raw or SmackDown next after Kross held the title for a while longer, but as most transitions from NXT to Raw or SmackDown, things got a bit messy.

It seems the ball gets fumbled at least once before an NXT star gets to be the powerhouse NXT fans all know them to be, as seen with Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee, Tegan Nox, and more. This was true of Kross too, as he didn’t debut with Scarlett on Raw, and then while holding the NXT title took a loss to Jeff Hardy, who wasn’t even holding a title at the time.

Now, he did end up getting some wins, but then they randomly gave him a helmet that Kross has since said was not his idea, and he was released before he could ever reunite with Scarlett. What seemed like a surefire hit became another missed opportunity, and now we’ll have to wait and see where Kross and Scarlett end up next.

