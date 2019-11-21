WWE’s Becky Lynch Invades NXT; Challenged By Rhea Ripley

Triple H issued a challenge recently that was open to SmackDown and Raw superstars, and you just knew that someone was going to answer it. Fans got their answer on tonight’s NXT, which is the last NXT before this weekend’s TakeOver WarGames and Survivor Series, and WWE sent one of their biggest stars to invade the black and yellow brand, as Becky Lynch quickly made her presence felt on tonight’s big episode right at the beginning of the show.

Becky emerged from the back alongside security and William Regal, and she made her way to the ring. She quickly grabbed a microphone, and while there were plenty of fans, the fans chanted NXT as well.Lynch then launched into a promo but and welcomed anyone from NXT to answer it, and it was none other than Rhea Ripley.

“Just days before NXT TakeOver, the advantage in the Men’s WarGames Match will be hanging in the balance when Team Ciampa’s Dominik Dijakovic faces of with NXT Champion Adam Cole of The Undisputed ERA in a Ladder Match. Who will earn the all-important advantage in this Saturday’s double-cage brawl? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

The full card can be found below.

Dominik Dijakovic vs Adam Cole (WarGames Advantage Ladder Match)

The Undisputed ERA vs The Revival

