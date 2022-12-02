WWE's Rhea Ripley Addresses Potential Mami vs The Man Match Against Becky Lynch

The Women's War Games match at WWE Survivor Series pulled at several storyline threads throughout, but one of the most buzzed about match-ups occurred between Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. Since Lynch returned on SmackDown, Ripley made it clear she was coming for The Man, and she followed that up at WarGames, though her moment was derailed by Asuka. Fans definitely want to see the two clash moving forward, and in a new interview with WWE's The Bump, Ripley addressed the possibility of a Mami vs The Man match, saying that "Mami is gonna put The Man down."

"I'm really looking forward to it. Becky is someone that I had a match with in NXT, and it didn't finish with a conclusion. It finished with Shayna and the girls coming out and ruining that match for me," Ripley said. "She's always been someone that I feel I could like a televised match with and it'd be competitive. So every time I get to step in the ring, I'm looking forward to it, and I want that one on one interaction. I want that match. I'm hoping that one day, it will happen, and 'Mami' is gonna put 'The Man' down."

With Lynch now a face and allied with Bianca Belair, The Man needs a new opponent. As for Ripley, even if Judgement Day continues to spar with The OC, she still needs a feud of her own too, and a Ripley vs Lynch feud would instantly become one of WWE's most engaging battles if it does indeed happen.

Ripley was previously supposed to have a battle with Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, but that didn't end up happening due to injury. While many were looking forward to that match-up, Ripley thinks it all worked out for the best, as she hopes for her and Belair to be the Stone Cold and The Rock of modern-day WWE, and a meeting between the two when they are both 100% will only be better in the long run (via The New York Post).

"As upsetting as it was, I think it was a blessing in disguise. Bianca and I, it's something that shouldn't be rushed and we don't want to rush it. Where that sort of felt like it's gonna happen and that would be the end of it. We want our names to be etched in history. We want to leave our legacy where we can be in the ring together and make magic," Ripley said. "Bianca and I are perfect rivals pretty much. We've talked about it in NXT before. We've talked about it here at Raw before. We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show."

"A lot of it was the injury. I hadn't been cleared for the longest time. I think I got cleared properly and fully the week before my NXT match. Apart from that, I pretty much wasn't cleared that whole time (four months). After that there pretty much hasn't been an opportunity for me to wrestle because I have been there with The Judgment Day and sort of their muscle. I help them out if they need me. I'm 'the problem' as the OC would say. I feel like my wrestling career is just starting up again," Ripley said.

