Ric Flair Responds to AEW Debut, Teases Future Appearances

The Nature Boy is in AEW. Ric Flair made his long-awaited AEW debut on Wednesday, showing up as AEW President Tony Khan's surprise gift to Sting on AEW Dynamite. This was Flair's first appearance inside an All Elite ring, as he had been tied to the company for years but had never officially showed up on live programming until now. Flair came out in front of the live Philadelphia crowd to his iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey theme song and showed love for Sting, one of his most iconic rivals and longtime friends. Flair ended the sentiments by expressing his desire to be on Sting's final journey with him, specifically citing AEW Revolution next spring as a show he wants to be at.

Ric Flair Comments on AEW Debut, Teases Future

Ric Flair's AEW appearance was far from a one-off.

Following up on his AEW Revolution tease on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Flair took to Twitter to reaffirm his plans to be on Sting's "journey" alongside him.

"I'm ready for this journey in AEW with my dear friend 'The Icon' Sting," Flair wrote. "WOOOOO!"

Flair and Sting's history together dates back to the 1980s. The two had a legendary rivalry in the NWA that helped put Sting on the map, and their journeys would run parallel ever since. Flair and Sting would even do battle in the main event of the final ever episode of WCW Monday Nitro back in March 2001.

Ric Flair's High Hopes For The Iron Claw

Flair's AEW connections go beyond the ring. The Nature Boy is set to appear in the upcoming A24 wrestling biopic The Iron Claw when he is played by Aaron Dean Eisenberg. That film also stars AEW World Champion MJF and AEW star Ryan Nemeth in supporting roles.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con, Flair is hoping The Iron Claw does justice to the tragedy that struck the Von Erich family.

"I'm happy they're finally doing it," Flair said. "I think it's like 20 years too late because a lot of people don't, unless you understand wrestling, don't remember who the Von Erichs were. It was a tragic thing. Myself and The [Fabulous] Freebirds were there for the whole thing. I hope it comes out and reflects on just how tragic it was."