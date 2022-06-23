Ric Flair Reveals The Robe He Will Wear Into Final Match

Ric Flair is considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestling superstars in the world today and with good reason, as his career has spanned over fifty years at this point as he has been a part of the WWE and other major wrestling organizations. With the legend in the world of wrestling set to have his final match next month, Flair took the opportunity to share what his attire was set to look like in the exhibition taking place as a part of Starrcast.

Our own Connor Casey is currently in attendance for the press conference that will see Ric Flair further discuss his last time in the ring as a wrestler, with the superstar impressively set to hit the ropes at the age of 73:

A closer look at the robe Ric Flair will wear for his final match #RicFlair #Starrcast pic.twitter.com/FIoHwvbgp8 — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) June 23, 2022

In a recent discussion with the "Two Man Power Trip Podcast," Flair didn't mince words when it came to the idea that if he were 35 years old today, neither the WWE nor the AEW could afford him:

"If I was 35 years old right now, they wouldn't be able to afford me, and boy they need help with the ratings right now, both of them [laughs]. Those written interviews, you can tell a mile away whether the kids feel it or not, it's a lot of pressure to read something that you don't actually feel in your heart. That's a big difference. If they are thinking about what they are handed to memorize, they put no emotion into it. That's just talking generically. It doesn't sell tickets. When The Rock comes back to wrestle Roman (Reigns), that will sell tickets. When Steve Austin came back, that sold tickets. It's a different timeframe,"

Starrcast describes Ric Flair's final match as such, with this last exhibition set to take place next month on July 31st:

"On July 31st, at 6:05pm EDT, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, who many consider the greatest professional wrestler of all time, is set to return to the ring, one final time, as part of "Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" wrestling event. Taking place at the world-famous Nashville Fairgrounds, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will don a new custom-made robe and bring the one-of-a-kind showmanship that has made Flair a cultural icon for his over 40 years in the professional wrestling business."