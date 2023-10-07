Ricky Starks and Big Bill Shockingly Defeat FTR For AEW Tag Team Championships

FTR have been AEW World Tag Team Champions for over six months. The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler captured the gold by defeating The Gunns on an April episode of AEW Dynamite where they put their AEW careers on the line. That ultimatum mirrored real life, as Harwood and Wheeler had made it abundantly clear that their AEW contracts were expiring that month. Since becoming champions, Harwood and Wheeler announced that they had each inked four-year extensions with AEW and confirmed that those deals will be their last, as they plan to retire alongside one another come 2027.

During this AEW Tag Title reign, FTR have had high-profile defenses against the likes of MJF and Adam Cole, Aussie Open, and Bullet Club Gold. They reignited their rivalry with the Young Bucks at AEW ALL IN: London, ending with another successful defense and a 2-1 edge against the Jackson brothers in their all-time duos bouts. After the Bucks won a No.1 Contenders' Match at AEW WrestleDream, many expected this to lead to a fourth match between the two teams.

FTR Lose AEW World Tag Team Championships

That fourth match with the Young Bucks is on indefinite pause.

Ricky Starks and Big Bill shockingly upset FTR to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions on tonight's AEW Collision. Starks and Bill were able to isolate Dax Harwood and take advantage of a largely 2-on-1 contest, leading to the victory.

You can see highlights from the match below...

AND NEW!



It was a valiant effort from FTR, but the numbers were too great for Dax Harwood as we have NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions – Ricky Starks & Big Bill!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/YTm4IGEjyP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2023

“We are the real faces of Collision!”



Your NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks & Big Bill, make a post-victory statement!#AEWCollision LIVE on TNT starts RIGHT NOW!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/EMlM3agIOq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2023

Are FTR Leaving AEW?

Tonight's surprising loss led to speculation that FTR could be on their way out of AEW. Dax Harwood sparked rumors when he recently filed to trademark "CMFTR," the trios name of CM Punk and FTR that the three men used on AEW Collision throughout the summer. Punk was fired from AEW last month.

While the reason for the trademark remains unknown, FTR losing their titles tonight likely comes down to both men being banged up. Cash Wheeler was hurt during FTR's AEW WrestleDream defense against Aussie Open and was written out of most of tonight's match after he was put through the announce table.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for continuing coverage of AEW Collision.