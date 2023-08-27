AEW All In: FTR Retain, Win Their Trilogy Against The Young Bucks

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships on Sunday at AEW's All In, defeating the Young Bucks in the third match of their iconic trilogy. After Cash Wheeler kicked out of two BTE Triggers, the Bucks attempted their Meltzer Driver finisher. However, Harwood ran back into the ring, broke up the attempt and nailed Nick Jackson with a Shatter Machine to secure the victory. The champs attempted to shake hands with their rivals after the fact, but the Bucks declined.

The Bucks' rivalry with Harwood and Wheeler goes all the way back to 2015 when Matt and Nick Jackson started declaring "F— The Revival!" each week on their Being The Elite YouTube series. While it initially seemed like the two team wouldn't cross paths, Wheeler and Harwood left WWE in 2020 and signed multi-year contracts with AEW months later. The four men finally had their first match at Full Gear 2020, which the Bucks won to finally become AEW World Tag Team Champions for the first time. Fast forward to April 2022 at Supercard of Honor when FTR defeated The Briscoes to win the ROH World Tag Team Championships, only to get jumped from behind by The Bucks (who had since turned heel). This set the stage for a match on AEW Dynamite on April 6 with both the ROH and AAA tag titles on the line. Wheeler and Harwood retained, continuing the duo's banner year.

Wheeler and Harwood would go on to become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions in April of this year while also signing new AEW contracts. The Bucks, along with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, would follow suit months later.

AEW All In 2023 Card

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open

MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open (Zero Hour) FTW Championship: Hook def. Jack Perry

Hook def. Jack Perry AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk def. Samoa Joe

CM Punk def. Samoa Joe Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi



AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

FTR vs. The Young Bucks AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Adam Cole

MJF vs. Adam Cole AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage (Coffin Match)

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)

Tony Khan on Cash Wheeler's Recent Arrest

There was concern among fans that Wheeler's recent arrest (an aggravated assault with a firearm charge in Florida) might jeopardize Sunday's match from happening. AEW President Tony Khan explained why Wheeler was still booked during a media conference call earlier this week, stating there was some uncertainty regarding his case.

"As for things that have happened outside of the ring, I can't comment on the specifics at this time because I still don't know everything," Khan said. "Still learning facts. But based on the information we have at this time, we're still keeping an eye on that situation," Khan said. "At this time, I think it's a very inconclusive situation. It differs from other times where we've come in and weighed in on a situation or acted on a situation based on the evidence because in this case, and everything we're looking at, I don't think we have those facts right now. At this point, I think it's rather inconclusive, but I do very much look forward to the match and, we'll keep an eye out throughout this weekend as long as it's a pending situation at what's happening."