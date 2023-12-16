Ringside Collectibles' Bell to Bell Exclusives Feature The Road Warriors, Danhausen, Steiner Brothers, and More

Ringside Collectibles is back with several new exclusive figures, and we've got all the details. Ringside's new Bell to Bell line features several wrestling legends as well as one of wrestling's most popular modern-day stars, starting with The Road Warriors 2-Pack featuring Hawk and Animal. The line also includes The Steiner Brothers in special 2-packs, but you can also add an individual version of Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner to your collection as well. Then there's everyone's favorite evil AEW star Danhausen, with the collection rounded out by bloody and non-bloody versions of the GCW Death Match Matt Cardona and Nick Gage 2-Pack. The entire collection is up for pre-order now, and you can find all of the new figures right here.

The Road Warriors 2-Pack features all-new head sculpts for both Hawk and Animal, and the duo is rocking their signature red and black gear, which also boasts removable shoulder pad accessories. As with the rest of the line, The Road Warriors 2-Pack features unique packaging and exclusive artwork, and retails for $44.99

There are actually three options for fans of the Steiners, starting with a 2-Pack of both Rick and Scott in their early '90s gear. This set has them in their classic singlets and boots but also features removable letterman jackets in blue and yellow styling. You can also pick up the Variant Stripes Gear 2-Pack, which features the Steiners in their red, yellow, and black striped singlets and blue and white-sleeved letterman jackets, which can also be removed.

Last but not least is the Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner figure, which features one of his classic looks and comes with a swappable head sculpt. The 2-Packs are $44.99 and the individual figure is $26.99.

Then there's the delightful Danhausen, who comes on his own but features some cool accessories. Danhausen's pants and cape are both soft goods, and he has new accessories in his jar of teeth and a money bag. He doesn't have an alternate head sculpt, but the figure does have a new wild-eyed head sculpt and signature face paint design. Danhausen retails for $26.99.

The final set of 2-Packs is themed after the GCW Death Match between Matt Cardona and Nick Gage, with one being a bloody version and the other ditching the blood altogether. The bloody version features bloody wounds and gashes all over Gage and Cardona, and they each have blood on their heads and faces as well. Gage has a removable bandana, and both figures include soft goods shirts as well as interchangeable arms. Rounding out the set is a fully detailed GCW Championship, a pizza cutter, and a light tube.

The non-bloody version includes everything the bloody version includes but without all the blood on the figures and the gear. Both 2-Packs are available to pre-order now, and retail for $54.99. The GCW Death Match 2-Packs are slated to hit in mid-December, while the other releases are set to be available in late December, and you can check out all of the releases up close on the next slide.

You can pre-order all of the new figures right here.