Ringside Collectibles' Exclusive WWE Ultimate Edition The Usos Bloodline 2-Pack Up for Pre-Order

The Bloodline is still as deadly as ever, and now you can pre-order Ringside Collectibles' exclusive new The Usos Bloodline 2-Pack. Jimmy and Jey are included with a host of accessories, including their Bloodline-themed We The Ones shirts. Each figure also comes with several swappable hands, including one to recreate their we the ones taunt in the ring. They also come with their Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championship Titles, and those accessories and more come in a set for $74.99. You can pre-order the new Bloodline 2-Pack right here.

Speaking of those additional accessories, Jimmy and Jey each come with their own gold chain and red leis, and they also come with two swappable heads, giving them 3 unique expressions each. That's all in addition to the Ultimate Edition articulation, which comes in at 30 points apiece.

(Photo: Ringside Collectibles)

There's already an Ultimate Edition Roman Reigns that comes with a host of accessories and swappable portraits as well, so you are well on your way to completing an Ultimate Edition Bloodline on your shelf. Now we just need a Solo Sikoa to go with them, so hopefully that happens sooner rather than later.

The Usos Bloodline Ultimate Edition 2-Pack is slated to deliver in early August and can be pre-ordered right here. You can find the official description for the new 2-Pack below.

The Usos (Bloodline) – WWE Ultimate Edition 2-Pack Ringside Exclusive Toy Wrestling Action Figures by Mattel! Includes Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso WWE Ultimate Edition figures

"Bring strength and power to The Bloodline with the Ringside Collectibles Exclusive Mattel WWE Ultimate Edition Usos! Jimmy and Jey Uso step up their game with ultimate edition treatments featuring over 30 points of articulation each! The now infamous tag team duo feature matching 'We The Ones' t-shirts, 3 sets of interchangeable hand accessories, matching gold chain and red leis accessories and even matching ring gear designs! These exclusive figures are rounded out with both Raw and Smackdown WWE Tag Team Championship accessories and three interchangeable head sculpts with unique expressions and Bloodline style packaging!"

While The Bloodline is as deadly as ever, there are some cracks starting to show. Roman Reigns hasn't been thrilled that The Usos lost the Tag Team Titles, and there have been some issues surfacing between The Usos and Solo Sikoa, especially between Jey and Solo. Reigns is set to return to SmackDown this week, so we'll likely see some movement on The Bloodline front and those issues play out in the ring on Friday.

