Ringside Collectibles Reveals Pre-Orders for CM Punk vs MJF Dog Collar Match 2-Pack and Unrivaled 12

Ringside Collectibles has now opened pre-orders for several anticipated new AEW figures, and we're starting things off with a Ringside Collectibles exclusive. That would be the Blood & Guts Dog Collar Match 2-Pack, which features CM Punk and MJF from their bloody match at Revolution last year. The 2-Pack features alternate hands and an additional interchangeable head for each star, as well as a chain link dog collar to fully recreate the brutal match-up. That's not all Ringside revealed though, as they also listed full pre-orders for AEW Unrivaled 12, which features a host of fan favorites. You can pre-order CM Punk vs MJF here and you can pre-order the figures in AEW Unrivaled 12 right here.

The lineup includes AEW World Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, as well as FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. It also features Jon Moxley and Private Party members Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. Both Wheeler and Harwood will come with alternate head sculpts, while Moxley, Queen, and Kassidy will come with removable shirts. It doesn't appear that Hayter comes with any additional accessories.

(Photo: Ringside Collectibles)

Each of the Unrivaled figures will retail for $27.99 and are estimated to hit in early May. The Dog Collar Match 2-Pack will retail for $58.99 and is expected to hit in early June. You can find the official description for the 2-Pack below.

"Bring the most memorable blood feud of the past decade to an intense reality with the AEW Ringside Collectibles Blood & Guts CM Punk vs. MJF Dog Collar Match Exclusive from Jazwares! Based on their incredible Revolution 2022 match, this one-of-a-kind two pack has accurate ring gear including CM Punk's ROH throwback attire and MJF's metallic trunks, 'GTS' hand accessories, an additional interchangeable head for each figure and a chain link dog collar accessory!

As is tradition with every RSC Blood & Guts Exclusive, each figure includes painted blood detail to give a unique, battle damaged look that can only come from the action of an AEW match. This set is now up for pre-order exclusively at WrestlingFigures.com while supplies last!"

(Photo: Ringside Collectibles)

The official description for AEW Unrivaled reads "The AEW Unrivaled Figures Collection will bring the excitement of All Elite Wrestling to life! With 25 points of articulation, authentic ringwear and accessories, and displayable collector's packaging, these first-ever figures are truly DYNAMITE!"

Will you be picking up the newest figures from AEW? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!