Roman Reigns Cast in Disney Junior Series Elena of Avalor

Roman Reigns will continue his budding acting career in an upcoming episode of the Disney Junior animated series Elena of Avalor. The former WWE Champion recorded his lines for the role back in August 2018, but Disney Channel’s public relations team reminded fans on Tuesday of his upcoming appearance.

While the details on what Reigns’ role in the show will be, Disney has announced that his character will be named Kizin.

Reigns posted a photo of himself recording the lines leading up to his Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam last year.

#SummerSlam week has been busy, but had the exciting opportunity to be in the studio before #Raw to record a guest role for an upcoming episode of Disney’s #ElenaofAvalor! pic.twitter.com/iE1kfAs2we — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 21, 2018

The upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning series has a synopsis that reads as follows — “Princess Elena receives new magical powers and, keeping her focus on the future of Avalor, proves herself ready to become Queen — but must first face the ultimate test of courage and character —in the third season of the animated “Elena of Avalor,” premiering MONDAY, OCT. 7 (12:30-1:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW . The Emmy and Imagen Award-winning series is inspired by diverse Latin cultures and folklore.

“Season three includes a Día de los Muertos-themed event, guest-starring Eugenio Derbez (“Overboard”) and Taye Diggs (“Set It Up”), airing this October; a Hanukkah-themed episode, guest-starring Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) as a visiting princess from a Latino Jewish kingdom, airing in December; and Elena’s royal coronation special airing next year,” the synopsis continues.

Reigns made his major live-action film debut earlier this summer in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He admitted in an interview with ComicBook.com leading up to the release that he wasn’t opposed to continue an acting career once his wrestling career is over.

… There is definitely I guess you could say an acting bug,” Reigns said. “It’s an contagious environment. I think any time when that many people come together with one vision … I think that type of camaraderie is awesome. I’m definitely into it. The fact that I don’t have to killed myself, throw my body around is definitely a plus as well. But the problem is I still love wrestling.”