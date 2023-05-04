Who Will Roman Reigns Face at WWE Money in the Bank?

The Tribal Chief is coming back to the United Kingdom. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently advertised for July's WWE Money in the Bank, indicating that he will defend his titles at that show. This would be Reigns's first time wrestling at a Money in the Bank event since 2021, as he was absent from last year's show once it switched venues at the last minute. That said, Reigns is no stranger to the United Kingdom, as he successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre despite being in a massive road game scenario.

History would indicate that Reigns's opponent at WWE Money in the Bank would be a UK native, as WWE typically tends to spotlight local talent when the company goes international. Former star Buddy Murphy (AEW's Buddy Matthews) challenged for and won the now-retired WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Australia's WWE Super Show-Down in 2018. Saudi Arabian native Mansoor gets regular showcase contests at WWE Crown Jewel. This weekend, Puerto Rican stars Zelina Vega and Damian Priest are competing in high-profile matches at WWE Backlash, which emanates from their home country.

Drew McIntyre remains WWE's biggest star from the United Kingdom, but given that he had the title shot at last year's event, it's unlikely that WWE will run back the Scottish Warrior vs. the Head of the Table so soon. On top of that, McIntyre is currently off of television.

Second in line could be Sheamus. The Irish superstar has been on a career resurgence over the past year, impressing fans with banger after banger within WWE's midcard. Even in defeat, Sheamus has emerged as a bigger star in his title clashes with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, earning the ever-elusive five-star rating for his match with the Imperium leader at last year's WWE Clash at the Castle. While Sheamus has had his fair share of entanglements with The Bloodline, he has yet to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. His last singles match against Reigns came in December 2018.

Triple H favorite Pete Dunne could find himself skyrocketed to the main event scene come July. Currently known as Butch, the former WWE United Kingdom Champion has been long-rumored to return to his NXT monicker on the main roster. If WWE pulls the trigger on bringing back his former gimmick, it could come alongside a main event push.

It's unlikely that WWE would run a heel vs. heel title match for this event, but if The Judgment Day continues their immense popularity with the fans, Finn Balor could find himself on a sympathetic side by the time WWE Money in the Bank rolls around. After all, stablemate Damian Priest did make some sort of deal with Paul Heyman on a recent edition of Monday Night Raw, and fans have yet to see what was in it for The Judgment Day. Perhaps Priest's agreement included a future title shot for a member of The Judgment Day, which could be gifted to Balor when the time is right.

Regardless of what direction WWE goes with Reigns this July, it's highly unlikely that he will leave The O2 without his titles. Look for WWE to find a challenger that will emerge as a bigger star even in defeat.

WWE Money in the Bank goes down on July 1st.