Watch: Vince McMahon Chokes up While Discussing His Relationship With The Undertaker on "The Last Ride"

✖

The second episode of the hit WWE Network documentary series Undertaker: The Last Ride dropped on Sunday, revealing ore about the WWE legends' continued appearances with the company after his supposed retirement against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. The series thus far has provided a ton of insights into who Mark Calaway (Undertaker's real name) is as a person as well as his relationships with his co-workers. At one point during the episode both he and Vince McMahon are asked what they mean to each other. Calaway gave a long, heartfelt answer, while McMahon was on the verge of tears before he told the cameras to stop rolling.

"I can't think of anybody more influential, other than my father, than Vince," Undertaker says (h/t Fightful for transcript). "He'd be the first one to pat you on the back but also the first one to kick you in the ass when you needed it. I love Vince to death. I would take a bullet for him. Literally, I would. He's my boss, my friend, he's been like a dad, like a brother. He's been it all to me. I've gone through some really harrowing personal issues in my life and kinda let them take over who I am as a person.

"The problems became so monumental that I didn't care about anyone else. He was the one who basically sat me down in a chair and told me, 'Mark, you need to quit feeling sorry for yourself.' I'm like, there's no other person that could say that to me where I wouldn't have got up and knock the s— out of em. But it was Vince. So I knew it was true. And I knew where it was coming from. Tough love. That's what I needed. Not because he was my boss, but because he was my friend and cared about me. He's an incredible man and an important person in my life that made me a much better man."

"Undertaker is the most loyal performer I've ever dealt with. He is the kind of man that you would want, literally and figuratively in the foxhole with you," he added.

The five-part series will release its third episode on May 24.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.