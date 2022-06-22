WWE: Scrapped Plans Revealed for New Member of Roman Reigns' The Bloodline Faction

Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph "Sefa" Fatu, signed with WWE back in August 2021 and arrived on the NXT roster that November. He has since established himself as one of the more promising stars on the NXT 2.0 brand as a contender for the NXT North American Championship, but many fans are simply waiting for him to jump to WWE's main roster and align with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and cousin Roman Reigns as a member of The Bloodline faction. Sikoa revealed in a new interview with BT Sport this week that WWE considered shooting him right up to the main roster to be the group's newest member, but that quickly changed.

"You know, at the end of the day man, it's so easy to go back to, 'I'm their brother, I'm their family.' I don't want to be referred to as their brother, their cousin, I want people to recognize me for me," Sikoa said. "Before I debuted on TV, WWE creative was like 'we'll put you with your brothers'. Then the next meeting was like 'let's see what you can do on your own.'I felt like 'this is my time now. This is the time for fans to recognize me as Solo instead of your Jimmy and Jey.' Before man, I had black hair, we all really did look alike. Again, nine months later, people know oh that's Solo, that ain't Jimmy and Jey."

Sikoa said he was just fine getting to stand out on his own — "I would say, 'okay that would be cool.' I think that was when they started saying 'we're the ones.' I was like, 'I don't know man.' I would still feel like I was in their shadows, I need to step out and do me man."

The Bloodline's utter dominance over both Raw and SmackDown has resulted in Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 38, while Jimmy and Jey recently unified the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a unification match with RK-Bro. The brothers will put their titles on the line at Money in the Bank, while Reigns won't defend his world championship again until SummerSlam when he'll once again face Brock Lesnar. This time the match will have a Last Man Standing stipulation.

h/t WrestlingNews.co