Roman Reigns Reportedly Angered Over Unplanned Spot at Survivor Series WarGames

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline defeated Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes inside WarGames at Saturday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, but not all apparently went as planned. The end of the match saw Sami Zayn stop Owens from pinning Reigns after delivering a pop-up powerbomb and a Stunner, then nailed him with a low blow to set up Jey Uso to get the victory. However, per sources with Fightful Select, there was an unplanned spot involving Reigns and Owens that angered "The Tribal Chief" and potentially ruptured his ear drum.

"As he (Reigns) walked backstage, he mentioned possibly having a ruptured ear drum, and wanted the spot to go as originally planned. The exclamation was said to have been 'expletive filled' and it was clear to everyone that Reigns wasn't happy," Sean Ross Sapp wrote, noting that Reigns was originally supposed to be at the post-show press conference but did not attend. "Those that we spoke with didn't believe there would be any extended heat in regards to the situation, and that it seemed like more of a 'heat of the moment' reaction, but that's only their perception of things. We haven't heard of a physical altercation or an argument and talent that we heard back from said that they expected the two to be able to coexist for work purposes."

Reports have since come out that Reigns vs. Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is scheduled for the Royal Rumble in San Antonio in January. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as they become available.

Roman Reigns on His Run as "The Tribal Chief"

Reigns discussed his long-term future with WWE in a recent interview with The Ringer, explaining that his time in WWE is far from over. There are numerous rumors that Reigns will main event WrestleMania 39 next April against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"I'm right in the middle of it," Reigns said. "People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me. We're in the second quarter of the Super Bowl right now."

"We've done this in turbulent times, through a pandemic, through the biggest change of all time in this business," Reigns continued. "And we've done it seamlessly. We've done it without falter. Down the road, 20 years from now when we start giving out all these crazy details of the inside, inside, there's just going to be even deeper respect for the performances that we've been putting on. Man, it's been a hell of a journey, but it's only begun. It's going to get bigger."