WWE: Next Two Challengers for Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed

The Bloodline reigns supreme. Since the re-formation of the short-lived 2010s trio, Roman Reigns and the Usos have dominated the WWE, regularly closing premium live events draped in gold. The additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have only aided the Anoa'i faction, as both former NXT titleholders have been integral parts to maintaining The Bloodline's success. The group saw their biggest collective achievement this past weekend at WWE Survivor Series, when all five men stood tall together following their victory in the War Games bout against Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland.

That victory is thanks to Zayn, who laid out Owens with a low blow and a helluva kick to ensure a 1-2-3. This sign of allegiance was enough for long-time skeptic Jey Uso to buy in, as he embraced Zayn after the bell.

While Zayn and The Bloodline are on good terms right now, the pairing might have an expiration date. As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Reigns's next two premium live event opponents will be both Owens and Zayn, with the former challenging him at WWE Royal Rumble and the latter getting his title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Owens recently returned to WWE television and set his sights firmly on the Tribal Chief. This reported title bout will be a bit of a full circle moment for Owens and Reigns, as the two have done battle for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble twice already. Reigns came up short against Owens in 2017, while the Tribal Chief bested the Prizefighter in 2021.

As for Zayn, it looks like his time with The Bloodline will wind down come next February. While things appear to be as smooth as ever right now, dissension within the faction could begin following Owens's reported title shot in January. That, or Zayn could challenge Reigns in a friendly match-up, as its possible that the Head of the Table would gift Zayn a title shot in his hometown of Montreal.

It's also worth noting that if this Zayn vs. Reigns Undisputed WWE Universal Title match goes down, it will be a contested in a one-on-one environment. That means that the men's Elimination Chamber match will not be for the world title, as either a midcard singles or the Usos's Undisputed WWE Tag Titles will be defended inside the steel structure.

