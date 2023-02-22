Big Update on Roman Reigns Possibly Taking Time Off After WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has been a staple of WWE programming since August 2020. Just one week after returning to the company at WWE SummerSlam 2020, Reigns captured the WWE Universal Championship and has held it ever since. The Tribal Chief was a weekly fixture on the ThunderDome-era of WWE programming and quietly shifted to a reduced schedule in 2022. Even though he no longer appears on every episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns is almost always featured on WWE's monthly premium live events.

That could be changing relatively soon. As listed on WWE.com, Reigns is not currently advertised for July's WWE Money in the Bank. "Featured Superstars" include Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch. Reigns is also not pictured on the event's poster.

While Reigns has missed a couple of WWE's B-level premium live events in the past, such as October's WWE Extreme Rules, this summer's WWE Money in the Bank is considered one of the company's "big five" shows. It's worth noting that Reigns did miss 2022's WWE Money in the Bank but was advertised for the show up until roughly one month before it went down. Many speculated that this was a result of WWE moving that event from Allegiant Stadium to the much smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena, as a big name like Reigns was only needed if WWE was running the show in the original 65,000 seat venue.

Even though this year's WWE Money in the Bank is running out of the 20,000 seat O2 Arena, it is taking place in international waters. WWE typically puts all hands on deck for its non-domestic events, with Reigns himself competing in the main event of 2022 shows in the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

Plans could change, but this early advertisement indicates that Reigns will be taking time off of WWE following WWE WrestleMania 39. Many expect upcoming opponent Cody Rhodes to defeat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which would free up Reigns from his WWE commitments for the time being. It's customary for top stars to take hiatuses after suffering big losses at WWE WrestleMania, as evident by CM Punk's break after WWE WrestleMania 29 and Ronda Rousey's extended absence following WWE WrestleMania 35.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Roman Reigns's WWE status.