Major Update on Money in the Bank's Future as a WWE Pay-Per-View

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is here to stay, according to a new report from Fightful Select. Shortly after Paul Levesque took over WWE Creative, reports started popping up that "The Game" was considering eliminating certain annual gimmick pay-per-views. Shows like Hell in a Cell were immediately brought up, while it was also believed he might scrap Money in the Bank as a standalone show and return to the titular ladder matches to the WrestleMania card. But then it was announced last week that MITB would be heading overseas this year and would take place at The O2 Arena in London, England on July 1.

Per Sapp via a source, scrapping the pay-per-view "wasn't seriously considered" and that booking the show in London "helped establish the importance of MITB as one of their biggest PPVs."

Triple H on Wiping Out Gimmick WWE Pay-Per-Views

Levesque discussed his thoughts on gimmick pay-per-views following last year's Survivor Series, which saw the main roster debut of the WarGames match. He said, "Hell in a Cell stepping away, for me... I think there's a lot of feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that it's a giant blow-off. If you're calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to the Hell in a Cell. I hear this speculation among fans a lot, and all of you (reporters) as well: Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber. Maybe those things should all go away."

"No one is ever going to challenge somebody and go, 'That's it, I'm tired of you, I'm challenging you to an Elimination Chamber match with five other guys.' It doesn't work, right? Same thing, 'That does it, I challenge you to Money in the Bank.' Right? I feel like there's a difference there," he continued. "I think we have to re-evaluate all of that. I think we have to look at that. It's really looking at the overall calendar and saying what is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans? What makes the most sense, one after the other?"

