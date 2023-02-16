Roman Reigns Hits What Could Be the Last Milestone of His Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Reign

Roman Reigns officially broke 900 days at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion this week, but this could be the last major milestone of his reign. Between his white-hot program with Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes already lined up for WrestleMania 39, it looks like "The Tribal Chief's" run with the company's top prize is in jeopardy now more than ever. But Reigns doesn't seem particularly intimidated by either challenger, poking fun at both on social media after seeing their promo on this week's Monday Night Raw.

"If you got to have a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me, you don't stand a chance," Reigns said on TikTok. "I'll see you in Montreal."

Cody Rhodes on WrestleMania 39's Main Event Becoming a Triple Threat

Rhodes was a guest on The MMA Hour this week and addressed the situation surrounding the WrestleMania 39 main event. Even though he has a guaranteed spot, the growing fan support surrounding Zayn has left many wondering if he'll somehow be added to the main event. Rhodes embraced the idea of it becoming a triple threat.

"I don't really have a preference, solely because I want to wrestle the best. People wanted a contender forever. If two show up, don't be mad. Don't make it 'A or B' or 'one or two,' enjoy it all. That's kind of been the challenge. I can't begrudge somebody for getting hot," Rhodes said.

"I really look forward to the moments in there if they happen with Sami, whether that's just on the Road to WrestleMania. Because I think it's different than people think," Rhodes said. "He's doing amazing, I think I've been doing some really great stuff too. So bring it all together. Who knows what happens at Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania?"

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card