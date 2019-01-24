WWE Rumor: Ronda Rousey Likely to Leave Company After WrestleMania

Since arriving in WWE this time last year, no one has been able to figure out how long Ronda Rousey will stick around. But a new report suggests she’ll leave WWE after fulfilling her WrestleMania 35 duties.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “there is a very good chance that Ronda Rousey will be finishing up with WWE at WrestleMania.”

There have been rumblings Rousey’s departure with Ric Flair even spilling the beans that she had only signed a one-year deal with WWE. There’s belief that Rousey and her husband are planning to start a family and that Rousey would return to WWE when she was ready. But at this point, we only have speculation and a few quotes from Rousey herself.

In an August interview with ESPN, Rousey seemed to acknowledge that her original plan with WWE for a short one, but revealed that she’s enjoying wrestling enough to alter her schedule.

“I love this way more than I ever thought I would. We had a set timeline set, and now we aren’t so sure about it because I love it so much,” she said. “I guess that’s the best thing that could’ve happened, that I would love it so much, it would be so hard to stop. I can see why people have a hard time leaving this industry because it’s such a joy to be a part of every day,” she said.

It’s hard to say what’s actually in store, here. It would surprise very few people if Rousey walked away, even just temporarily, after WrestleMania. However, regardless of if she leaves, everything Rousey has ever said indicates that she’ll keep a healthy relationship with WWE moving forward. After her Royal Rumble debut in 2018, Rousey told ESPN that wrestling is a long hustle for her.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

Rousey is just 31-years-old and certainly has time to pursue whatever she desires. If she needed to step away to do the family thing, WWE would happily work around that and welcome her back when she’s ready. Rousey has been nothing short of incredible since joining WWE. While expectations were high, the former UFC Champion has dazzled the WWE Universe with a series of spectacular performances.

Up next is Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble. However, Rousey will keep her Raw Women’s Championship and carry it into WrestleMania 35 where she’ll defend it against Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair, or potentially both of them.