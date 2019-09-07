WWE Moves Ronda Rousey To ‘Alumni’ Section of Their Website

WWE recently made an interesting move on their website as it relates to Ronda Rousey.

While most of us are still expecting Rousey back in the WWE fold at some point in the future, apparently the higher ups at WWE gave the digital team orders to move her biography to the “alumni” section of the website.

This is interesting because there are other stars still listed on the “current superstars” section of the website, notably Nikki Bella who has publicly retired from wrestling. This shows the company not usually in any type of hurry to make these kinds of changes, yet Rousey has been moved.

Rousey’s last match was her championship loss to Becky Lynch in the triple threat main event of WrestleMania 35 earlier this year, a bout that also involved Charlotte Flair. The finish of the bout saw Lynch pin Rousey via a crucifix pin. Rousey appeared to have her shoulders up during the finish and there was some talk at the time that the finish of the match may have been botched, with Lynch supposedly having been planned at one point to have tapped out Flair for the ending.

Either way, that finish definitely leaves a storyline opening for a rematch between Rousey and Lynch if Ronda returns as she can claim to have not actually been pinned. Plus, a singles match between Rousey and Lynch is still a big money match, built up for months, that has still not happened. Rousey is reportedly under contract to WWE until April 2021.

While away from WWE, Rousey has continued to stay active while also making headlines. An injury to her hand at WrestleMania forced Rousey to have surgery shortly after the show. More recently, she nearly lost a finger while filming an episode of 9-1-1. Rousey will also be seen on season 9 of Total Divas, which will premiere in October.

The conventional wisdom has been Rousey will remain away from WWE while she and her husband, Travis Browne, attempt to start a family. That was reportedly one of the reasons for her taking a leave following WrestleMania.

Will we see Rousey return to WWE for more matches, or is this move on the website proof that she’s done with wrestling? Sound off in our comments section below.