Watch: Why Ronda Rousey Refuses to Watch Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier

Given her Octagon prowess, there might not be anyone better to invite your Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier watch party than Ronda Rousey. However, the UFC Hall of Famer has no intentions of consuming a minute of the fight.

TMZ caught up with Rousey and asked her to pick a winner. Citing her friendship with both men, Rousey refused to handicap the bout and those same sentiments may keep her from watching.

“Both guys are friends of mine, so I don’t want to pick sides,” Rousey said. “I can’t get involved in that one, that’ll be hard to watch. I probably won’t watch it. I hate watching friends of mine fight, it’s heartwrenching. You’re not happy about anything, so I don’t want to do it,” she said.

We can’t blame Rousey for not wanting to witness her monster friends bludgeon each other. However, the rest of the world likely cannot wait to see the blockbuster heavyweight cage fight.

While the match has yet to be made official, it’s considered to be imminent — Dana White has already promised the match. But now that we know the who, figuring out when it will take place is a much more complicated discussion.

The biggest obstacle is Lesnar’s USADA suspension. The 40-year old still has six months remaining on his sentence and that countdown can’t begin until he re-enters the testing pool.

But apparently, that’s been happening. Lesnar reportedly entered to pool under pseudonyms in order to not draw public attention. That means that his fight against Cormier can happen well before originally thought.

“Had a source tell me that Lesnar will be on the UFC show tonight, has entered the USADA pool and is hidden. I guess we’ll find out tonight. I reached out to people within WWE and UFC for answers, but they’re both running shows, so I’ll not get word until after it happens anyway,” wrote Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

Bleacher Report’s Jeremy Botter reports that Lesnar and Cormier will meet at UFC’s November Madison Square Garden event.

“Brock Lesnar will fight the winner of tonight’s main event in November at Madison Square Garden for the UFC heavyweight championship, multiple sources confirm.”

Oddsmakers have already made Lesnar an expected underdog. While Cormier is much smaller, he had little trouble disposing of a monstrous Stipe Miocic to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship this past weekend. Whenever there fight actually manifests, Brock Lesnar will be stepping in the area against his fiercest opponent yet.

