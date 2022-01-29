Ronda Rousey’s Reported WrestleMania 38 Plans Could Spoil the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble

One of the more heavily rumored surprises for WWE’s Royal Rumble has been the return of Ronda Rousey, who made a major impact during her initial run with the company. She then left to start a family and since then Rousey and her husband Travis Browne welcomed a baby girl. Now more and more rumors seem to be implying that Rousey is set to return to the ring, and many assumed that when she did return she would end up in a feud with Becky Lynch. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer though, that is not the case, and the current plans are for her to face Charlotte Flair at this year’s WrestleMania.

The report says that part of the reason for the change is to “throw a major bone” to FOX, and while Rousey will still appear on Raw from time to time, she will primarily be on SmackDown as she feuds with Flair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for a Rousey vs Lynch feud, that is still on the table, as Rousey’s reported new deal includes a “substantial run” of more than one year, and that includes WrestleMania 39. The report says that Lynch is now “the favorite” to face Rousey next year.

It makes sense in a lot of ways, as if WWE is intent on bringing Rousey back as a babyface and not a heel, then you need a true heel to put her up against, and Flair is a perfect heel for that role. Plus, you still get to draw on the WrestleMania match in the story, and you give Flair a set opponent until WrestleMania. So really, wins all around.

Here’s the current Royal Rumble card and confirmed entrants:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Omos, Randy Orton, Riddle, Chad Gable, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Tamina, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, TBA)

What do you think of the new plans for Rousey? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Cageside Seats