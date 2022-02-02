Watch: WWE’s Sami Zayn Crashes the ‘Jackass Forever’ World Premiere to Confront Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn continued his WWE feud with Johnny Knoxville in Los Angeles on Tuesday night when he crashed the world premiere of Jackass Forever. Videos from the red carpet ceremony show Zayn getting in Knoxville’s face before being dragged away by security, all while Knoxville electrocutes him with the same cattle prod prop from SmackDown a few weeks ago. Zayn successfully eliminated Knoxville from Saturday night’s Men’s Royal Rumble match, but Knoxville has since indicated in interviews that he isn’t done with wrestling.

So why do Zayn and Knoxville have beef? Allow the former Intercontinental Champion to explain via a recent Twitter thread — “Johnny Knoxville electrocuted me with a cattle prod on live television. Knoxville made his way into my world a few weeks ago when, after a less than pleasant interaction backstage, he snuck up on me (tough guy) and dumped me over the top rope. Thanks to the twisted logic of @WWE management, this somehow qualified him for the Royal Rumble match.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1488735870773448711?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Since he wanted to enter my world, I decided I would show him up at his own game and put on a show that would rival [Jackass]. This is how ‘Inzayn’ came about. In the debut episode, I was going to shock the world by jumping over the ring in a shopping cart. Sadly, this didn’t end up taking place,” he added. “Mainly because the stagehands I hired to orchestrate the stunt were also contracted by @WWE and they neglected my specifications to make the stunt safe. My personal opinion is this was no accident (conspiracy). I could have been badly hurt. I decided episode 2 of ‘Inzayn’ would depend on no one but myself. To prove I was tougher/crazier than Johnny Knoxville, I’d do what he once did & do it better. I’d test dangerous self defense weapons on myself. It was painful, but went well…at first.

He continued — “I pulled out all the stops. I even shocked myself with the Livestock Jolt 3000 straight to the heart and was able to shake it off. I am really tough [it] turns out. Like, tougher than I even realized. That’s when Knoxville showed up & made the RIDICULOUS claim that the cattle prod wasn’t even turned on. Now Johnny Knoxville thinks he’s a tough guy, but everyone is a tough guy when they’re holding the Livestock Jolt 3000. So that’s when it happened. All the while, I’m #1 contender to MY Intercontinental Championship! But Shinsuke Nakamura is ducking me, Johnny Knoxville is deranged & obsessed with me, and @WWE management has ignored all my messages. So I can’t wait for the #RoyalRumble. this Saturday. Revenge will be mine.”