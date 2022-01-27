Sami Zayn Explains Why He Wants Revenge on Johnny Knoxville at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

Ever since Johnny Knoxville announced he would be competing in the 2022 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble, he’s had a problem with Friday Night SmackDown star Sami Zayn. That came to a head during last week’s SmackDown in Nashville when the Jackass Forever star electrocuted Zayn with a cattle prod, then dumped him over the top rope while saying he’ll see him at the Rumble. Zayn took to Twitter on Wednesday and explained in great detail why he can’t wait to get his hands on Knoxville (while also circling back to him wanting to become Intercontinental Champion again).

“Johnny Knoxville electrocuted me with a cattle prod on live television,” Zayn began. “Knoxville made his way into my world a few weeks ago when, after a less than pleasant interaction backstage, he snuck up on me (tough guy) and dumped me over the top rope. Thanks to the twisted logic of @WWE management, this somehow qualified him for the Royal Rumble match.

“Since he wanted to enter my world, I decided I would show him up at his own game and put on a show that would rival [Jackass]. This is how ‘Inzayn’ came about. In the debut episode, I was going to shock the world by jumping over the ring in a shopping cart. Sadly, this didn’t end up taking place,” he added. “Mainly because the stagehands I hired to orchestrate the stunt were also contracted by @WWE and they neglected my specifications to make the stunt safe. My personal opinion is this was no accident (conspiracy). I could have been badly hurt.”

Zayn continued — “I decided episode 2 of ‘Inzayn’ would depend on no one but myself. To prove I was tougher/crazier than Johnny Knoxville, I’d do what he once did & do it better. I’d test dangerous self defense weapons on myself. It was painful, but went well…at first. I pulled out all the stops. I even shocked myself with the Livestock Jolt 3000 straight to the heart and was able to shake it off. I am really tough [it] turns out. Like, tougher than I even realized. That’s when Knoxville showed up & made the RIDICULOUS claim that the cattle prod wasn’t even turned on. Now Johnny Knoxville thinks he’s a tough guy, but everyone is a tough guy when they’re holding the Livestock Jolt 3000. So that’s when it happened. All the while, I’m #1 contender to MY Intercontinental Championship! But Shinsuke Nakamura is ducking me, Johnny Knoxville is deranged & obsessed with me, and @WWE management has ignored all my messages. So I can’t wait for the #RoyalRumble. this Saturday. Revenge will be mine.