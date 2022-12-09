Sasha Banks and Bayley Reunion Announced

Sasha Banks has been away from the world of professional wrestling for the better part of 2022. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion walked out of WWE alongside teammate Naomi ahead of an episode of Monday Night Raw, with the reported reasoning being creative frustrations. Since then, Banks and Naomi have remained in the spotlight, appearing at red carpet premieres for films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and streaming shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While the public is not necessarily privy to all the notable names that Banks has appeared with, photographs have revealed that she has spent time with The New Day, Bandido, and Juventud Guerrera while on her sabbatical.

Another name that can be added to that list is Bayley. The leader of Damage CTRL revealed that Banks will be joining her on an upcoming Instagram charity stream that benefits Family Giving Tree.

"You're welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that's all I'll say for now because she's gonna get a big head over this," Bayley wrote in an Instagram post. "The best thing about having her on is that Mercedes asked ME to be a part of this interview to help spread the love.

"Please join us next Wednesday, Dec. 14, as I'll be hanging out with some amazing people. We can share some hot cocoa, answer some questions you may have, play games, and enter to win raffles! Click the link in my bio to see how you can contribute to @familygivingtree this year."

Banks and Bayley have been linked together for nearly a decade. The two make up half of NXT's Four Horsewomen and boast one of the most critically-acclaimed women's matches of all time, that being their NXT Women's Title bout at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015. While once adversaries, Banks and Bayley have also worked as a unit on WWE programming. They are the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, capturing the inaugural titles in 2019. Banks and Bayley most recently held those championships together throughout 2020.

There have been conflicting reports regarding Banks's WWE contract status. Some rumblings have her listed on WWE's internal roster, while others claim she had been released earlier this year. It's worth noting that Banks is currently rumored to be at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month.