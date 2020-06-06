Sasha Banks and Bayley Surprisingly Win Women's Tag Team Championship on WWE SmackDown

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks have been on a long running story that fans have been wanting to see come to fruition, but the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown surprised with the two of them winning the Women's Tag Team Championship in their match against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. When the match was first announced, fans didn't really expect a title change given that the trajectory of their current run is making it seem like Sasha Banks is getting ready to betray Bayley at some point. At least, it's what the fans have been wanting.

But now there's a wrench in things as the two of them have clutched a surprising victory. Not only is Bayley now holding two titles, but she is the first Grand Slam Champion to win the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. This was a surprise to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross too, as Banks and Bayley helped one another grab the victory.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the title change below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Did you expect them to win the Women's Tag Team Championship titles tonight?