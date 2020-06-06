Sasha Banks and Bayley Surprisingly Win Women's Tag Team Championship on WWE SmackDown
Current SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks have been on a long running story that fans have been wanting to see come to fruition, but the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown surprised with the two of them winning the Women's Tag Team Championship in their match against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. When the match was first announced, fans didn't really expect a title change given that the trajectory of their current run is making it seem like Sasha Banks is getting ready to betray Bayley at some point. At least, it's what the fans have been wanting.
But now there's a wrench in things as the two of them have clutched a surprising victory. Not only is Bayley now holding two titles, but she is the first Grand Slam Champion to win the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. This was a surprise to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross too, as Banks and Bayley helped one another grab the victory.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the title change below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Did you expect them to win the Women's Tag Team Championship titles tonight?
Wait a Minute Now...
Sasha and Bayley won?!?!? Not at Sasha winning matches when I don’t watch. It’s a sign. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KHVYBvwlCq— Nadia (@VinaMkayce) June 6, 2020
Love to See it
SASHA AND BAYLEY ARE THE NEW CHAMPS, BAYLEY TWO BELTS AND SASHA IS CHAMP AGAIN, YOU LOVE TO SEE IT! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/TTardwI6gd— Jake (@TheWrazzlinKid) June 6, 2020
Gold Too Heavy
It’s so heavy. @itsBayleyWWE got so much gold! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/U5YCN8fmiJ— frank (@TheNextBlGThing) June 6, 2020
And....NEW!
AND NEW TAG CHAMPS !!! #SashaBanks #LegitBoss #BossTime #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/3K9GoSGwIN— Sasha Banks Daily | Fansite for Sasha Banks (@SashaBanksDaily) June 6, 2020
It Really Was Boss Time
That's right! It's BO$$ time!@SashaBanksWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1bAL6DqHl7— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) June 6, 2020
TWO TIME
SASHA AND BAYLEY ARE NOW TWO TIME WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DOTipQUhOa— z 70 DAYS TILL ʬ⁸⁴ (@caroIsasha) June 6, 2020
Another Milestone for Bayley!
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!
BAYLEY & SASHA BANKS ARE THE NEW & 2X WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS👏👏
PS: BAYLEY IS NOW THE FIRST WWE WOMEN'S GRAND SLAM CHAMP WHO HAS BECOME A 2-TIME WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMP #Legendary #SmackDown 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IB6Yr8R1wu— Eddie | fan (@HEEL_Rollins_) June 6, 2020
Hold Up.
pros: sasha is a champion
cons: sasha is gonna have another one week reign pic.twitter.com/pyrgoezzIh— sofia ⚡️ 𝗕𝗟𝗠 (@hangmanbanks) June 6, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.