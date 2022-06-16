Sasha Banks WWE Release Update

Reports that Sasha Banks had been granted her release from the WWE first popped up late Wednesday evening. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. was the only reporter at the time with sources that could confirm she was gone, though Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp said his sources didn't outright deny the report. Banks has been suspended from the WWE since last month when she and Naomi decided to walk out on Mondy Night Raw over disagreements with how the company was booking them as a tag team and reports have since popped up over whether or not their contracts had been frozen.

Sapp noted in his report, "The claim, again, unverified by us as of yet, [was] that Banks' lawyers were involved and there had been eyes on a physical WWE release." Andrew Zarian followed that up on The Mat Men Podcast on Thursday, saying that while he couldn't confirm the release report, he did say her attorneys had been working on it as of last week. Banks has remained silent about the situation, while WWE hasn't officially commented since the initial statement was put out.

"When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out," the statement read.

"They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents — even though they had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract. We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight's main event," it continued.

WWE stripped the pair of their tag titles upon their suspension and promised that a tournament would be held to crown new champions. There's been no word of a tournament since then. WWE returns to pay-per-view on July 2 with the Money in the Bank event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

