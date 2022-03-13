WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall on Life Support After Suffering Three Heart Attacks

Scott Hall, WWE Hall of Famer, now reportedly finds himself on life support after suffering three separate heart attacks while hospitalized on Saturday night. The former Intercontinental Champion was hospitalized back at the start of March after breaking his hip from a fall and needing surgery. According to Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch, complications emerged last week after a blood clot got loose. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Hall is best known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation as Razor Ramon and one of the founding members of the New World Order in WCW in the late 90s. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once in 2014 as Ramon and again as a member of the NWO in the Class of 2020.

