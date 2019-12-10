Seth Rollins Explains His Heel Turn in a Fiery Promo on WWE Raw

Moments after he revealed his alliance with AOP and Curb Stomped Kevin Owens backstage, Seth Rollins appeared in front of the Monday Night Raw crowd this week to explain why he had turned heel once again. The former WWE Universal Champion addressed how he had gone from being everyone’s favorite babyface at the start of the year to one of the least-liked stars on the roster without changing much about his character, playing into the negative fan reactions he had received in the past few months (particularly in his feud with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt). Rollins then said he was telling the truth when he said he wasn’t aligned with Akam and Rezar at first, but the fans and Owens drove him to form that alliance.

“What do you want from me?” Rollins said. “I’ve been asking myself that for a long time because, you see, you and I, we used to get along. We used to see things eye-to-eye. And then somewhere along the way it all went wrong and I am trying to figure out why. Why? I did everything right. I don’t take nights off, I fight through injuries. Every single time I step through that curtain and I get in that ring, I lay it all on the line for each and every one of you.

“I came out here…and I told @FightOwensFight, I told you guys I had nothing to do with AOP, and that was the truth…but the truth wasn’t good enough for you!” – @WWERollins #RAW pic.twitter.com/937zOJm4yQ — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019

“I stick my neck out for you guys,” he added. “And not just in the ring, but in the media too. And what do I get? What do I get? I get spit on, I get disrespected and I’m sick of it. I came out here last week and told Kevin Owens, I told you guys, I had nothing to do with the AOP and that was the truth. But the truth, the truth isn’t good enough for you. You called me a liar, and why? Because some blithering idiot that you worship named Kevin Owens, some flavor of the month Kevin Owens, who couldn’t lace my boots Kevin Owens, called me a liar. And you jumped on that bandwagon.”

Rollins then loudly asked the crowd what it takes in 2019 to be good enough for the fans, then mentions beating Brock Lesnar twice in a single year.

“You want to push me? Well it’s time for Seth Freaking Rollins to push back,” Rollins shouted. “Your negativity has become a self-fulfilling prophecy. And that self-fulfilling prophecy has turned your fiction into fact. It has turned me to stand side-by-side with two men who understand me. It has turned me to stand side-by-side with The AOP.”