Seth Rollins to Address His Future on WWE Raw Tonight

Seth Rollins walked into Crown Jewel on Thursday as the reigning WWE Universal Champion. But after a grueling Falls Count Anywhere match with Bray Wyatt, “The BeastSlayer” left Riyadh without his world title. Rollins remained relatively quiet on Twitter over the weekend (minus his lamenting over the struggling Chicago Bears), but he popped up early on Monday morning to reveal he has some things to get off his chest on this week’s Monday Night Raw. Rollins has been on the receiving end of boos from WWE fans ever since his feud with Wyatt started, and his comments in recent interviews have led to speculation of a possible heel turn.

Rollins also won’t get a shot at redemption against Wyatt, as “The Fiend” is now a member of the SmackDown roster while Brock Lesnar announced on Friday he’s bringing the WWE Championship back to Raw.

So much swirling in my head after #CrownJewel. Thank you @dubaitourism & @RingsideC #RingsideFest & all of our incredible fans for the weekend. Will address my future tonight on #Raw. pic.twitter.com/e0i7idhkdO — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 4, 2019

“There’s been a lot of disrespect going around lately, I feel like,” Rollins said during a backstage interview on WWE’s YouTube channel last week. “The Fiend, I get it, he’s cool man. He’s fresh and he’s new and he’s got this cult following and that just puts a chip on my shoulder. I just feel like I’m out here every single week busting my back, breaking my back, putting this whole company on my back sometimes, and I don’t get the respect that I deserve cause there’s this new flavor of ice cream. And the dude’s scary, I get that too.”

“I don’t know what it’s gonna take at Crown Jewel to put him away, but I’m going to do whatever it takes to survive and prevail cause it’s kind of what I do. Tonight was a test, I got through it and I feel fully prepared going into Crown Jewel.”

Rollins continued his quiet discontent for the fans during his appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell.

“You could go back, shoot, six months, you could go back a year. A year ago from Hell in a Cell… I was everybody’s favorite,” Rollins said. Those same people who are panning Hell in a Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool are the same people who were clamoring for me to be the guy to face Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania, so I don’t know what changed… except for the fact that I became the person that they wanted me to be and then they hated me for it.

“And so, it’s a very fickle audience, it is what it is. But to answer your question directly, it feels awful. It’s not a good feeling to go out there and put your body on the line,” he added. “And not just at Hell in a Cell, but every single night for the past however many years that I’ve been doing it. I’ve gone out and compete at an extremely high level and dare I say I’m one of the very best at my job. And I do what I have to do when I have to do it. And look, it’s not always pretty. But you go out there and you do your job and you do it well and people don’t like it and they kinda forget that it is what it is. And so it hurts your feelings. You’re a human being and you work hard. It’s fine, it’s art, you can have your opinion it, but man, it’s a tough pill to swallow some times.”