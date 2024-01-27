Ronda Rousey Claims Vince McMahon Will Have WWE Influence if Bruce Prichard Is Still Around

Vince McMahon is once again under hot water with recent allegations from an ex-WWE employee, Janel Grant. Grant is accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and sexual abuse that she says she underwent while she was an employee with the company. Since these allegations were made public, McMahon has vehemently denied the claims stating that the lawsuit is "replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth" and that McMahon will "vigorously defend himself." TKO Group Holdings, of which he has now resigned from as the Executive Chairman, released a statement of their own which said that they would be addressing the matter "internally."

Following the news of McMahon's resignation, former WWE Superstar and multi-time women's champion Ronda Rousey took to her social media on Saturday afternoon to comment. "Bruce Prichard is basically Vince's avatar, if he's still around Vince still has a hand in the business," Rousey wrote on X. "Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was "gone" before." Prichard is currently the executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown where he plays a major role in WWE creative alongside Paul "Triple H" Levesque who has been head of the division since McMahon's aforementioned retirement.

PWInsider reported late Friday night that Endeavor could sweep out anyone that is close to McMahon and his remaining team to start fresh. In 2022 when initial misconduct allegations were brought forth against the former Chairman and CEO of WWE, McMahon briefly retired before making a full return in January of 2023. While he was away Stephanie McMahon stepped in as Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

When McMahon returned, he was unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board by the Board of Directors. Two of McMahon's allies, former WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, were assigned the vacant board seats. He came back in part to help WWE pursue a sale, one which combined the WWE and the UFC into a $21.4 billion sports giant. The report from PWInsider notes that anyone that has remained with WWE post-Endeavor purchase that has a connection to McMahon may be viewed negatively going forward.