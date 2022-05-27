Several Top WWE Stars no Longer Advertised for Money in the Bank

✖

WWE's upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view has been relocated from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a smaller arena that can reach a capacity of around 17,000. Meanwhile, Allegiant Stadium can hold around 71,000, so it is a much smaller venue. No reason for the move was given by WWE in their official announcement, but it turns out the venue might not be the only thing changing in regards to the event. WWE released a new poster for Money in the Bank after the announcement of the move, and the new poster removes some of the stars that were featured in the original one, including Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch (via Cageside Seats).

The original poster featured Reigns, Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, and Liv Morgan. The new poster removes Reigns, Lesnar, Rousey, Lashley, Flair, Lynch, and Banks, though Belair, McIntyre, and Morgan are still featured. New additions to the poster include Cody Rhodes, Riddle, The Miz, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and The Street Profits.

Now, this doesn't necessarily mean that current plans have fully changed due to the stadium shift, as several of these stars weren't likely to be at the event anyway. Flair recently stepped away from WWE for some time off, and according to recent reports Lesnar isn't factored into WWE's plans for Reigns over the next three major WWE events, so he was probably not returning either.

Riddle is though, so it makes sense he would be involved, and Rhodes is one of the company's top stars now, so it makes sense he would be featured too. WWE also recently removed Banks from pretty much everything WWE-related after she walked out ahead of Monday Night Raw with Naomi, leaving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the table before they left.

Since then WWE has removed Banks and Naomi's official Facebook pages and removed all of their merchandise from the WWE Shop. They've also scrubbed both stars from the TV intros for SmackDown and NXT, Reports say that Banks and Naomi were unhappy with the direction for the Women's Tag Team Division after plans were for them to face Rousey and Asuka in separate Title matches instead of taking on another challenger for their Titles. According to reports they wanted to face Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, but Vince McMahon supposedly nixed the idea.

Hopefully, we'll get confirmation on who exactly will be involved in Money in the Bank soon, but in the meantime let us know who you think will make the trip in the comments!