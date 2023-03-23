Shawn Michaels Reveals Update on WWE NXT Europe Progress

WWE made a surprising move last year when it brought NXT UK to a close, though it did that as part of a larger plan. That larger plan is called NXT Europe, and while some of the stars from NXT UK are currently in the mix stateside as part of NXT, fans are wondering what the progress is on NXT Europe and if it will launch in 2023. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels provided an update in an interview with Sportsmail's Alex McCarthy, and the goal is still to have things up and running within the year.

"Things are still in the organisational stage and we are hoping we will have that up and running by the end of 2023," Michaels said. "I'm really learning. It isn't something you just throw together, especially if you want to set it up for success. I think everyone would feel a bit more comfortable if it takes a little bit longer to make sure we cross every t and dot every i, but still looking forward to trying to make that a reality by the end of 2023."

Stars like Lyra Valkyria, Gallus, Meiko Satomura, Ilya Dragunov, Isla Dawn, Tyler Bate, and more have jumped over to NXT, and Michaels is thrilled to have them in the mix. In fact, it might have also sped up their journeys to Raw and SmackDown too.

"It's been an incredible learning experience for me, it has been an absolute blast too. I'm very much overjoyed about what we did with NXT UK, I had such a wonderful time doing that. 'It's intimidating and exciting all at the same time, but again I am thankful that we were able to bring a lot of that British talent over, they're incredibly talented and they all were in UK to eventually get to NXT and progress to RAW and SmackDown and they're one step closer," Michaels said.

"It's great to have them all here. I'm excited with everything that's going on in NXT, our biggest event of the year in Stand and Deliver is Coming up, WrestleMania and across the WWE as a whole... It's a really exciting time for everyone," Michaels said. "The talent starts to feel it, everyone starts gearing up for WrestleMania and NXT is no different with Stand and Deliver on April 1."

As for NXT Europe, in a previous interview, Michaels said this was something Triple H has wanted to do for quite some time. "It's just a natural expansion of things because that brand, since 2016, has been fantastic," Michaels said. "Yes, it's been quiet and underneath the radar, but I don't think you'll find anybody that wouldn't argue that it's been a real quality product from its existence." Michaels also said "This has been a goal of Hunter's for quite some time, and I think clearly with what has gone on recently with him taking on creative, he felt that now would be a great time to have the ability to do that. NXT UK was one of the first steps in that process."

"We've developed a lot of people since that time, a lot of them going to the main roster,' Michaels said. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."

