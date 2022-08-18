WWE's Shawn Michaels Teases NXT Europe Plans and Roster Approach

WWE just shook up its International presence in a massive way, as today the company announced that the upcoming Worlds Collide event would be the final event for NXT UK. After that event, NXT UK will close up shop until 2023, when it will launch as NXT Europe. NXT Europe will expand WWE's overseas presence in a major way and will expand NXT's reach as well, and in a new interview with Metro U.K., Shawn Michaels teased what NXT Europe will be, how it will recruit talent, and how it's been a part of Triple H's plan for a while now.

"It's just a natural expansion of things because that brand, since 2016, has been fantastic," Michaels said. "Yes, it's been quiet and underneath the radar, but I don't think you'll find anybody that wouldn't argue that it's been a real quality product from its existence." Michaels also said "This has been a goal of Hunter's for quite some time, and I think clearly with what has gone on recently with him taking on creative, he felt that now would be a great time to have the ability to do that. NXT UK was one of the first steps in that process."

Stars like Rhea Ripley, Gunther, Doudrop, Butch, Ludwig Kaiser, and more have all developed and evolved in NXT UK before heading over to the main roster, and Michaels doesn't see that success in development ending anytime soon. "We've developed a lot of people since that time, a lot of them going to the main roster,' Michaels said. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."

As for NXT Europe's roster, Michaels says it's early in the planning stages, but added that they won't be ignoring "the real talent from an independent standpoint" that is out there. "We are in the beginning stages, these are all things we are going to be talking about – but I'll say this. I really think – I always hate to speak for Hunter, but I always feel like we're of the same mindset a lot of the time and I think it's about balance," Michaels said.

"Certainly, we're always going to continue to go out there and recruit young, sports-minded athletes, young men and women that want to help WWE grow and expand," Michaels said. "But I just don't think there's anyway to ignore the talent – and especially the international talent – that's out there. I don't think anything is going to be off the table."

Regarding Worlds Collide, Michaels said 'It's sort of a pseudo-final event for NXT UK at Worlds Collide. I'm just excited that we're growing it. A lot of things we have talked about in the past, now they're finally happening and this talent's gonna have the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of all their hard work."