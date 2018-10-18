Stephanie McMahon Reveals 10-Year Plan for WWE’s Women’s Roster

The WWE will take a big step forward on Oct. 28 when it holds its first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event titled Evolution.

Stephanie McMahon spoke with British publication Daily Express about the event, and gave an insight into what her plan is for the women’s roster over the next decade.

“I would like for there to be just as many women as there are men on the WWE roster and [to have] true equality and parity,” McMahon said.

WWE has a ways to go in order to make that reality. The men on the Monday Night Raw roster outnumber the women 38-16, while the SmackDown Live men’s roster (33) is triple the size of the women’s division (11).

McMahon originally announced the Evolution event back in July and will feature stars from the current WWE, NXT and NXT UK rosters as well as a few legends.

Some of the matches that have been booked for the event include Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey taking on Nikki Bella, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match, Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler squaring off for the NXT Women’s Championship and the final match in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament.

While it’s widely presumed Rousey vs. Bella will go on as the main event, Lynch recently campaigned for her grudge match with Flair to close the show.

“I want to be the main event of all shows,” Lynch told the Baltimore Sun. “That’s what I came over to do — to be the main event of WrestleMania, to be the main event of SmackDown, to be the main event of Raw, to be the main event of every single pay-per-view. And especially for something that’s this historic, I feel like myself and Charlotte have had such a storied history that it only seems fitting that we main event.”

In a separate interview, Flair discussed the pressure she and Lynch have to steal the show at the Nassau Veteran’s Coliseum at Long Island, New York.

“I just feel that this story right now is so organic and natural,” Flair said. “It’s the story of two best friends that’s very relatable. I do know the amount of pressure going into Evolution and I bet Becky is thinking the same thing. We want to show (what we can do). We want to say ‘Follow that.’ We want to represent that we are the best female rivalry going today because our storyline is so heated.”