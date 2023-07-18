International Wrestling Show With Sting, Rob Van Dam, Rikishi and Others Cancelled

An ambitious independent wrestling event was scheduled to bring together some of the squared circle’s biggest names, both past and present, together this fall. Taking place in Jerusalem, Global Pro Wrestling Summit had scheduled the likes of AEW’s Sting, WWE Hall of Famers Rikishi and Rob Van Dam, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo, and more for a show on September 14th. Despite already being advertised in months prior, this super show is no longer happening.

As obtained by Haus of Wrestling, Global Pro Wrestling Summit’s event in Jerusalem has been cancelled due to a breach of contract.

“We regret to announce that the Global Pro Wrestling Summit event will not be going forward, as scheduled for the Pais Arena in Jerusalem on September 14, 2023,” Global Pro Wrestling Summit’s statement read. “The promoter, All-Stars Israel/Stagetime, is in breach of contract on numerous fronts, inclusive of not delivering deposits to talent as stipulated in the contracts, and has been duly notified that the contracted talent (which includes ALL non-Israeli talent being advertised for the event) will NOT be appearing. THIS promoter has been advised to pull advertisements/promotions containing talent from all platforms and to cease selling tickets immediately in connection with the advertisement/promotion of any of these talents.”

Even with the event currently axed, the Global Pro Wrestling Summit team seems optimistic that a show could still come together by September.

“If September 14 does not come to fruition, we will regroup, and continue to put forth our best efforts to bring world-class professional wrestling to Israel in the very near future,” the statement continued. “But… we’re still fighting the good fight! In any case, we PLEDGE… a ‘new’ event will be announced ONLY when ALL funding is in place.”

It’s worth noting that Global Pro Wrestling Summit’s event was once rumored to host one of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg’s retirement tour matches. Goldberg recently announced his intentions to have a global retirement tour at some point in the future, noting he wants to have a proper last match before putting his in-ring days behind him.

There is no word on what contingency plans the Global Pro Wrestling Summit team has in place for this event. As noted, the show has been cancelled, but the team seems to think that there might be an opportunity to salvage what was scheduled.