AEW Star Reveals Interaction With Goldberg, Wants Retirement Match

The sun is about to set on Goldberg's wrestling career. The WWE Hall of Famer has not wrestled since early 2022 when he battled Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg revealed that he and then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had a handshake agreement for the former WCW Champion to have a "proper retirement match." The subsequent months sent McMahon into controversy spotlight, resulting in him retiring from his corporate positions for the remainder of the year. McMahon would return to his previous titles at the beginning of 2023. Even though he is back in power now, his time away left Goldberg lost in the greater WWE shuffle.

This has resulted in Goldberg deciding to embark on a retirement tour. Goldberg declared his desire to wrestle in four cities before he hangs up his boots for good, and while nothing is official, many from across the wrestling world and outside the WWE bubble are entertaining the idea of locking up with the master of the jackhammer.

Speaking to Simon Miller of WhatCulture, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow revealed that he and Goldberg "exchanged words" at WrestleCon this past March.

"I actually pointed at him and I said, 'Bet your a-- I'm not next.' You guys just missed it. Goldberg did walk through just a minute ago and we exchanged words," Wardlow said. "Don't know what's happening behind the scenes, but we both mutually agreed that if the opportunity comes, we would love to see who really is next."

Many have drawn comparisons between Wardlow and Goldberg due to their dominant squash matches the way fans chant their ring names.

"If you could have Batista, Lesnar, Goldberg, I put those three in the same category of dream monster matches," Wardlow continued. "I mean, we just heard, 'Wardlow.' We haven't heard that chant since 'Goldberg.' So I think Wardlow versus Goldberg, it doesn't get bigger than that. It does not get bigger than Wardlow versus Goldberg."

Beyond just wanting the dream match, Wardlow noted that he would hope he ends up being Goldberg's final opponent.

"If it comes down to Wardlow is the man to retire Goldberg, I can die peacefully," Wardlow said.

This dream match may be closer to becoming a reality than most fantasy bookings. AEW President Tony Khan noted that Goldberg's free agency is something that he is keeping his eyes on.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Goldberg possibly wrestling Wardlow in AEW.