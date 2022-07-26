Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals two WWE Superstars he sees as Future Hall of Famers

As one of professional wrestling's most iconic legends, it's safe to say that Stone Cold Steve Austin is a stellar judge of talent, and the legend recently revealed two current WWE superstars he sees as future Hall of Famers. As we all saw at WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold is as over as ever and that is not likely to change, so getting a thumbs up from the Texas Rattlesnake is always a good thing. In a new interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Austin revealed two current SmackDown superstars that he sees following in his Hall of Fame footsteps, and those two stars are Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Austin was at WWE's recent live event in Reno, Nevada that saw McIntyre and Sheamus battle it out in the final match of the night, and Austin couldn't have spoken more highly of their skills in the ring and their careers overall, something he told them after the match as well.

"Drew and Sheamus headlined the card and they had a tremendous main event," Austin said. "They went probably at least 20 minutes, almost like an anything goes match, and they tore the house down. They were a great main event and everybody loved it. Drew McIntyre is still doing great things. Hell, Sheamus, I love where they've got him figured right now."

After their match, both McIntyre and Sheamus asked Austin for his feedback backstage. "They came back after the match and said, 'Hey, what do you think?'" Austin said. "I said, 'Come on, guys. Y'all got 40 years of experience between you. Y'all have been in the business longer than I ever was. What can I tell you guys? You're two professionals!' Two super great human beings and two Hall of Famers. In all of these Hall of Fames that I've been in, they'll go in as well."

Up next for WWE is SummerSlam, and you can find the official card for SummerSlam so far below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (special referee Jeff Jarrett)

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

Riddle vs Seth Rollins

The Miz vs Logan Paul

