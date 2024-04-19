The Rock Hints at Lengthy WWE Future Following WrestleMania 40: Three Matches Already Teased

The Rock's one-off WWE appearances are in the rear view. After fans pushed for Cody Rhodes to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 instead of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, The Rock subsequently embraced his role as a villain and joined The Bloodline. Heading into the Showcase of the Immortals, The Rock resurrected aspects of his "Hollywood Rock" heel gimmick while simultaneously interweaving a new persona, one he dubbed "The Final Boss." After pinning Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1, The Rock showed face on WWE Monday Night Raw to announce another sabbatical but vowed he would return, and when he does, he will be coming after the new WWE Champion.

The Rock's WWE Return Was "Only Chapter One"

(Photo: WWE)

The book of The Final Boss remains in its early pages.

Taking to social media, The Rock teased that fans have "only [seen] chapter one" from his latest WWE run.

"The Final Boss is a builder. A long gamer. WRESTLEMANIA Night 2 may be in the record books. But this is only Chapter 1 of Final Boss Cinema," The Rock wrote. "To be continued..."

What's Next For The Rock in WWE?

(Photo: WWE)

The Rock already has three ready-made feuds waiting for him upon his return.

The first of that trio is a clash with Cody Rhodes. The Rock planted a deliberate seed for a singles rivalry between himself and Rhodes on the WWE Monday Night Raw after WWE WrestleMania 40, handing the new WWE Champion a mystery object before embarking on a hiatus for Hollywood. While WWE WrestleMania 41 would be a likely site for Rock vs. Rhodes, that match could go down as soon as WWE SummerSlam should schedules permit.

Fighting Rhodes in August would allow Rock to then proceed to the probable next chapter in his Final Boss book: The Bloodline Civil War. When new recruit Tama Tonga took Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline, he told Paul Heyman that he was told to do so "by order of the Tribal Chief." Considering Heyman's horror and confusion, it has been speculated that this "Tribal Chief" is not Roman Reigns but rather The Rock. This lays the groundwork for Reigns's Bloodline of himself and The Usos to take on Rock's Bloodline of himself, Sikoa and Tonga, and there's no better event to hold that match than WWE Survivor Series.

That Bloodline Civil War would be the precursor to The Final Boss's final chapter, Rock vs. Reigns. A match like that can only happen at WrestleMania, and if this schedule is followed, WWE WrestleMania 41 would be the likely site.