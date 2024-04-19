Cody Rhodes Reveals What He Needs To Do To Secure WWE Match Against The Rock

Cody Rhodes has made an enemy out of The Great One. One night before his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against then-titleholder Roman Reigns, Rhodes aligned with Seth Rollins to do tag battle against Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. That match concluded with The Rock hitting a People's Elbow on Rhodes and pinning him for a clean 1-2-3. After Rhodes captured the WWE Championship, The Rock pointed out that he had a pinfall victory over him just one night prior. He then declared that after he finished his Hollywood commitments, he would return to WWE and target Rhodes, regardless of whether he is WWE Champion or not.

Cody Rhodes Hopes For Match Against The Rock

(Photo: WWE)

The American Nightmare wants to lock up with The Final Boss.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addressed his potential singles clash against The Rock, noting the ball is in his court to make it happen.

"I want to say yes. It will really come down to whether I can be a good champion, a great champion. Roman Reigns was a great champion. Will that be enough to entice The Rock?" Rhodes said. "That's what's happened here. Rock will tell you he made wrestling cool again. Rock made wrestling cool, maybe in the first place, but this run, it's a whole new generation and locker room. The more we keep this, the better we do, the more chances that it lures Rock back into the fray. I'd like to see it. We've had one tag match together. The singles match is definitely something fans look forward to seeing."

The Rock shared gratitude on social media to Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and the WWE as a whole following WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend. Within that thank you video, The Rock let it be known that he has his sights set on WWE WrestleMania 41, suggesting that the site of a possible match against Rhodes would be that event. If scheduling allows it, the match could happen as soon as August's WWE SummerSlam.

"I didn't go to Hollywood. Hollywood has come to me in the form of The Rock," Rhodes continued. "He's got like a little obsession with me. I await his return."

Rhodes looks to cement his "great champion" status with a summer of premium live event defenses, beginning with a battle against either LA Knight or AJ Styles at WWE Backlash.