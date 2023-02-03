The Rock's Mother Involved in Car Crash

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's mother was involved in a car crash earlier this week. Rock shared an image of Ata Johnson's red Cadillac on his Instagram, which has the right side of its front bumper and hood torn off. While it's unclear as to how the crash occurred, Rock shared that his mother is "ok" and will "continue to get evaluated."

"Thank you God she's ok," Rock wrote. "Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She'll survive and continue to get evaluated."

He praised Ata for being a survivor, noting that she has come out of near-death experiences on the good side plenty of times.

"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," Rock continued. "She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

Rock concluded his caption by thanking local law enforcement and encouraging those reading to cherish the time they have with their parents.

"Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all," Rock concluded. "I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard, cos you never know when you'll get that 3am call we never want to get."

ComicBook.com wishes Ata Johnson a speedy and full recovery.