The Rock Shares Adorable Wrestling Throwback Photo From 1983

✖

There's nothing more delightful than a celebrity throwback photo and Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has been feeding fans lately. Last week, the superstar shared an extremely cute photo of himself from when he was 7-years-old. Today, Johnson moved it up a couple of years and posted another great image from when he was 11. The photo shows him wearing some of his dad's wrestling clothes, dreaming of one day following in his footsteps.

"A lil’ throwback action to 1983, when I was 11 years old - I used to LOVE putting on my dad’s wrestling trunks, boots, jacket and championship belts - dreaming of one day becoming a pro wrestling champion 💪🏾 Only thing I forgot to wear was my training bra!! C’mon afro tits, you’re gonna be late for school," Johnson joked. You can check out the photo below:

This wasn't The Rock's only wrestling-related post of the day. He also took to Twitter to reflect on the No Mercy 2000 WWE Championship match with Kurt Angle. "Love this match! It was a brilliant build-up and promotion," Johnson wrote. "Honored to 'do the honors' for Kurt. He's one of the good guys AND one of the greatest athletes of all time. Rare combo."

Johnson's latest project has been filming Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Atlanta. The actor recently revealed the movie set has "most aggressive health and safety COVID measures in all of Hollywood." The Netflix movie is being written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who also directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

Johnson will also start filming Black Adam soon, which will mark the actor's DC debut. Producer Hiram Garcia, who works with Johnson on all of his feature films through their Seven Bucks Productions house, recently revealed when filming is expected to begin on the movie. "We’re going to start filming sometime in the first quarter of next year," Garcia told Variety.

Black Adam is currently set to premiere in theaters on December 22, 2021, and Red Notice is also expected to be released sometime next year.