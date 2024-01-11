The Rock on WWE Return: "Now We Make History."

The Rock is back, and its not just for a cup of coffee. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his return to WWE on the first WWE Monday Night Raw of the new year, confronting Jinder Mahal. The segment carried on like a normal Rock return promo exchange: playground insults, crowd chants, quick brawl and a People's Elbow to send the fans home happy. Then, something changed. After laying out the former WWE Champion, Rock got back on the microphone to tell the California crowd he was going to leave the arena to get something to eat, and when he gets to that restaurant, he is going to sit at the head of the table.

The Rock Teases WWE Future

(Photo: WWE)

The Great One is ready to go "all in" with WWE.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a behind-the-scenes video of his WWE return earlier this month. The footage included Rock making his way to the arena, getting ready before his music hit, and sharing moments with other members of the WWE roster including Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley backstage after his segment concluded.

"These 'electrifying' nights are so special and unforgettable. The connection with the people, the energy, vibe, authenticity, disruption, love, mana — the CHILLS," Rock wrote in the caption. "And now we make history, raise the bar and do things that have never been done before in WWE. We go all out. And all in."

All signs are pointing to the "history" that Rock is teasing to be a match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Rock vs. Roman has been a dream match for over a decade, as the two men's real-life familial connection has laid the foundation for a natural story.

That natural opportunity to tell Rock vs. Roman got dialed up to an 11 in 2020 when Roman returned to WWE with a new persona, declaring himself the Tribal Chief and the head of the Anoa'i family table. During his odyssey to prove that superlative, Roman has conquered cousin Jey Uso and has made cousins Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa bend the knee to him. The "final boss" of Roman's journey to cementing himself as the Anoa'i family leader has always been The Rock, as fans have argued that Rock's success in and out of the ring puts himself at that status.

Rock vs. Roman is currently rumored to headline WWE Elimination Chamber in February.